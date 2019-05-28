Photos: Local Congressional Medal of Honor recipients Joseph Davis Melvin Newlin Robert Wood Gus Kefurt John Kelly John Logan Patrick McGuinigal

Ohio (WKBN) - The Congressional Medal of Honor is our nation's highest honor. This Memorial Day, local veterans organizations and their supporters urge everyone to remember the following 18 local men who were singled out over the years for their bravery.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Jesse T. Barrick

Jan. 18, 1841 - Nov. 3, 1923 (82 years old)

Buried in Tahoma National Cemetery (Kent, King County, Washington)

- Plot: Section 8, site 108

- Memorial ID: 8069143

Entered the service at Fort Snelling, Rice County, Minnesota and served as a Corporal in Company H, 3rd Minnesota Infantry. While on scout patrol May 26 to June 2, 1863, near Duck River in Tennessee, he came across two Confederate guerrilla officers. They were more heavily armed than him, but he was able to capture them and hold them until he could get back to his unit. His citation was issued on March 3, 1917. Originally buried in Pasco Cemetery, on February 16, 2000, his remains were reburied with full military honors at the state's only national cemetery. This event marked the first time a Civil War veteran or a Medal of Honor recipient had been interred there. He was born in Columbiana County, Ohio and died in Pasco, Franklin County, Washington.

Joseph Davis

May 22, 1838 - May 22, 1895 (57 years old)

Buried in Boatman Memorial Cemetery (East Palestine, Ohio)

CPL. Of Unity Township. A member of Co. C, 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. Won the medal for the capture of the Rebel flag at the Battle of Franklin. He was born in Monmouthshire, Wales and died in East Palestine, Ohio.

John C. Gaunt

1833 - Jan. 13, 1886 (52-53 years old)

Buried in Damascus Cemetery (Columbiana County, Ohio)

- Plot: Section 5, lot D

PVT. He served as a Private in the Union Army in Company G, 104th Ohio Infantry. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for action on November 30, 1864, at Franklin, Tennessee. His citation reads, "The President of the United States of America, in the name of Congress, takes pleasure in presenting the Medal of Honor to Private John C. Gaunt, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism on 30 November 1864, while serving with Company G, 104th Ohio Infantry, in action at Franklin, Tennessee, for capture of flag." He was both born and died in Columbiana County, Ohio.

Abraham Greenawalt

Buried in The Alliance City Cemetery

- Plot: Section H, lot 88 W1/2

Rank and organization: Private, Company G, 104th Ohio Volunteer Infantry

Entered service at: Salem, Ohio

Date of issue: Feb. 13, 1865

Citation: Capture of corps headquarters flag (C.S.A.)

Was in the Civil War. Originally of Perry Township but born in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He earned the Medal of Honor for the capture of a Confederate corps headquarters flag at the Second Battle of Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 30, 1864.

Melvin E. Newlin

Born on Sept. 27, 1948, and killed in action during the Vietnam War

Buried at Spring Hill Cemetery, Wellsville, Ohio

- Plot: Section 18, Lot 47

From: Columbiana County, Ohio

Service Branch: US Marine Corps

Rank: Private First Class

Specialty: Mortarman

He died through hostile action, small arms fire and was a Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient.

His citation reads, "For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a machine gunner attached to the First Platoon, Company F, Second Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division, in the Republic of Vietnam on 3 and 4 July 1967. Private Newlin with four other Marines, was manning a key position on the perimeter of the Nong Son outpost when the enemy launched a savage and well-coordinated mortar and infantry assault, seriously wounding him and killing his four comrades. Propping himself against his machine gun, he poured a deadly accurate stream of fire into the charging ranks of the Viet Cong. Though repeatedly hit by small arms fire, he twice repelled enemy attempts to overrun his position. During the third attempt, a grenade explosion wounded him again and knocked him to the ground unconscious. The Viet Cong guerrillas, believing him dead, bypassed him and continued their assault on the main force. Meanwhile, Private Newlin regained consciousness, crawled back to his weapon, and brought it to bear on the rear of the enemy causing havoc and confusion among them. Spotting the enemy attempting to bring a captured 106 recoilless weapon to bear on other Marine positions, he shifted his fire, inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy and preventing them from firing the captured weapon. He then shifted his fire back to the primary enemy force, causing the enemy to stop their assault on the Marine bunkers and to once again attack his machine gun position. Valiantly fighting off two more enemy assaults, he firmly held his ground until mortally wounded. Private Newlin had single-handedly broken up and disorganized the entire enemy assault force, causing them to lose momentum and delaying them long enough for his fellow Marines to organize a defense and beat off their secondary attack. His indomitable courage, fortitude, and unwavering devotion to duty in the face of almost certain death reflected great credit upon himself and the Marine Corps and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

Nelson W. Ward

Nov. 20, 1837 - Feb. 5, 1929 (91 years old)

Buried in Sunnyside Cemetery (Long Beach, Los Angeles County, California)

- Plot: N Chapel, lot E14&15

He served during the Civil War as a Private in Company M, 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Cavalry. He was awarded the CMOH for his bravery at Staunton River Bridge, Virginia on June 25, 1864. His citation reads, "Voluntarily took part in a charge; went alone in front of his regiment under a heavy fire to secure the body of his captain, who had been killed in the action." His Medal was issued to him on September 10, 1897. He was born in Columbiana County, Ohio and died in Long Beach, California.

Robert B. Wood

1836 - July 1, 1878 (age 41-42)

Buried in Grove Hill Cemetery (Hanoverton, Columbiana County, Ohio)

He served as a Coxswain in the Union Navy. His citation reads, "Attached to the USS Minnesota and temporarily served on the USS Mount Washington during action against the enemy in the Nansemond River, 14 April 1863. When the USS Mount Washington drifted against the bank and all men were driven from the decks by escaping steam following several successive hits which struck her boiler and stopped her engines, wood boarded the stricken vessel and, despite a strike on the head by a spent ball, continued at his gun for six hours as fierce artillery and musketry continued to rake her decks." He was born in New Garden, Columbiana County, Ohio and died in Columbus, Franklin County, Ohio.

MAHONING COUNTY

Gus Kefurt

Died on Dec. 25, 1944

Buried in Epinal American Cemetery (Dinozé, France)

- Plot A, Row 29, Grave 37

Service Number: 35235413

Rank: Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army

Unit: 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division

Entered service at: Ohio

Awards: Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Purple Heart

Born in Greenville, Pa., and entered the service in Youngstown. A staff sergeant with the Army's 15th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division, Company K, during World War II, on Dec. 23 and 24, 1944, Kefurt jumped through an opening in a wall near Bennwihr, France, and was confronted by about 15 Germans. Kefurt opened fire, killing 10, and captured the others. He then assumed command of his platoon Dec. 24 and led it in hand-to-hand combat, successfully fighting off several enemy patrols and forcing the surrender of an enemy tank. During heavy fighting, he was severely wounded in the leg, but refused medical treatment and continued the battle, directing fire. During several more counterattacks, he stiffened the resistance of his platoon by encouraging the men and by his own fire until he was killed.

John D. Kelly

Born in Youngstown on July 8, 1928

Buried in Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA.

- Plot: Section 20, lot 319

- He is memorialized at the Austintown Korean War Veterans Memorial on Mahoning Avenue

He gave up college during the Korean War, enlisting in the Marine Corps in August 1951, in Pittsburgh. A private first class with the Marine Corps' 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division, Company C, he initiated an attack during the Korean War on May 28, 1952, after his company was pinned down by a numerically superior enemy. He was instrumental in the company's holding its position. A radio operator who asked to participate in the assault, he single-handedly assaulted a machine gun bunker, and then successfully stormed into another bunker. He was killed by enemy fire during the battle. His citation reads, "For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a Radio Operator of Company C, First Battalion, Seventh Marines, First Marine Division (Reinforced), in action against enemy aggressor forces in Korea on 28 May 1952. With his platoon pinned down by a numerically superior enemy force employing intense mortar, artillery, small-arms and grenade fire, Private First Class Kelly requested permission to leave his radio in the care of another man and to participate in an assault on enemy key positions. Fearlessly charging forward in the face of a murderous hail of machine-gun fire and hand grenades, he initiated a daring attack against a hostile strongpoint and personally neutralized the position, killing two of the enemy. Unyielding in the face of heavy odds, he continued forward and singlehandedly assaulted a machine-gun bunker. Although painfully wounded, he bravely charged the bunker and destroyed it, killing three of the enemy. Courageously continuing his one-man assault, he again stormed forward in a valiant attempt to wipe out a third bunker and boldly delivered point-blank fire into the aperture of the hostile emplacement. Mortally wounded by enemy fire while carrying out his heroic action, Private First Class Kelly, by his great personal valor and aggressive fighting spirit, inspired his comrades to sweep on, overrun and secure the objective. His extraordinary heroism in the face of almost certain death reflects the highest credit upon himself and enhances the finest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his country."

John A. Logan

July 24, 1865 - Nov. 11, 1899

Buried in Oak Hill Cemetery

- Lot 1623

Rank and Organization: Major, 33d Infantry, U.S. Volunteers

Place and Date: At San Jacinto, Philippine Islands, Nov. 11, 1899

Entered service at: Youngstown, Ohio

Date of Issue: May 3, 1902

He was born in Carbondale, Illinois and died in San Jacinto, Philippines. USVI. Spanish American War. A major in the U.S. Volunteers' 33rd Infantry, he led his battalion Nov. 11, 1899, in San Jacinto in the Philippine Islands during the Philippine War, against an enemy attack, dying during the battle. His citation reads, "For most distinguished gallantry in leading his battalion upon the entrenchments of the enemy, on which occasion he fell mortally wounded."

TRUMBULL COUNTY

James H. Bronson

Born in 1838 and died at age 45 or 46

Buried in Chartiers Cemetery, Carnegie, PA.

He was born into slavery, but there is no indication of being a slave. United States Army member during the Civil War, for extraordinary heroism on 29 September 1864, while serving with Company D, 5th Colored Infantry, in action at Chapin's Farm, Virginia. First Sergeant Bronson took command of his company, all the officers having been killed or wounded, and gallantly led it. He was born in Indiana County, Pennsylvania and lived in Trumbull County, Ohio

Henry M. Fox

Nov. 11, 1844 - March 3, 1923 (78 years old)

Buried in Mottville Township Cemetery (Mottville, St. Joseph County, Michigan)

He entered the Union Army at Coldwater, Michigan and served as a Sergeant in Company M, 5th Michigan Cavalry. On September 19, 1864, in the conflict at Winchester, Virginia, he captured the Confederate battle flag. Sgt. Fox was one of two members of the 5th Michigan Cavalry to receive the Medal of Honor for this action. He survived the war and moved to Union Michigan. He was born in Trumbull, Ashtabula County, Ohio and died in Mottville, St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Isaac Gause

Dec. 9, 1843 - April 23, 1920 (76 years old)

Buried at Arlington National Cemetery (Arlington, Arlington County, Virginia)

- Plot: Section 17, site 19595

One of seven Union soldiers of Jewish ethnicity to be awarded the CMOH for bravery during the Civil War, he served in Company E, 2nd Ohio Volunteer Cavalry, enlisting on October 30, 1861. Promoted to Corporal on July 1, 1964, he was awarded the CMOH for his bravery near Berryville, Virginia on September 13, 1864. His citation reads, "Capture of the colors of the 8th South Carolina Infantry while engaged in a reconnaissance along the Berryville and Winchester Pike." He discovered alone that the Confederate had a cavalry force awaiting to attack, and he reported this to his superiors. He was part of the Union cavalry that met that attack and routed it, and in the process captured the color guard of the 8th South Carolina and their battle flag. His Medal was issued on September 19, 1864, and he was honorably mustered out as a Sergeant on September 11, 1865. He was one of six 2nd Ohio Cavalry soldiers to be awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery during the Civil War (the others being First Sergeant Albert A. Clapp, Corporal Henry Hoffman, Corporal John Hughey, Corporal Smith Larimer, and Private William R. Richardson). He was born in Trumbull County, entered the service in Canfield and died in Johnson City, Washington County, Tennessee.

Patrick McGuinigal

May 30, 1876 - Jan. 19, 1936 (59 years old)

Burial in Arlington National Cemetery (Arlington, Virginia)

- Plot: Section 6, lot 8674, map grid W/21.5

Born: Hubbard, Ohio

Rank: Warrant Officer

A sailor in the United States Navy who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during World War I for extraordinary heroism while attached to the Huntington. On the morning of 17 September 1917, while the U.S.S. Huntington was passing through the war zone, a kite balloon was sent up with Lt. (j.g.) H. W. Hoyt, U.S. Navy, as observer. When the balloon was about 400 feet in the air, the temperature suddenly dropped, causing the balloon to descend about 200 feet, when it was struck by a squall. The balloon was hauled to the ship's side, but the basket trailed in the water and the pilot was submerged. McGunigal, with great daring, climbed down the side of the ship, jumped to the ropes leading to the basket, and cleared the tangle enough to get the pilot out of them. He then helped the pilot to get clear, put a bowline around him, and enabled him to be hauled to the deck. A bowline was lowered to McGunigal and he was taken safely aboard.

MERCER COUNTY, PA

Lewis F. Brest

May 15, 1842 - Dec. 2, 1915 (73 years old)

Buried at Mercer Citizens Cemetery (Mercer, Mercer County, Pennsylvania)

Enlisted during the Civil War as a Private in Company D, 57th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry on December 13, 1861. Throughout 1862 and early 1863, he fought with his company and regiment in all the battles of the Army of the Potomac, including the Peninsular Campaign, Seven Days Battle, 2nd Bull Run, Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville. Just prior to the Gettysburg Campaign he contracted a severe case of typhoid fever, which kept him out of the battle and his regiment's futile stand on Emmitsburg Road on July 2, 1863. Returning to his unit in late 1863 after his recovery, he served with them in Ulysses S. Grant's 1864 Overland Campaign and sustained a bullet wound in his neck during the Battle of the Wilderness. He recovered quickly from that injury and was present during the Siege of Petersburg, which dragged on from June 1864 to April 1865. During the final Union push against the Army of Northern Virginia, he captured a Confederate Battle Flag (as his citation simply states) in brutal hand-to-hand combat at the Battle of Sailors Creek, Virginia on April 6, 1865. His bravery garnered him a CMOH, and he was granted a 30-day furlough on April 18, 1865, for his deed. His Medal was awarded to him on May 10, 1865. He was one of three 57th Pennsylvania soldiers to be awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery during the war. He was born in Mercer, Mercer County, Pennsylvania and died in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

Horace Ellis

May 23, 1843 - June 27, 1867 (24 years old)

Buried in ONeil Creek Cemetery (Eagle Point, Chippewa County, Wisconsin)

He served as a Private in the Union Army in Company A, 7th Wisconsin Infantry. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for action on August 21, 1864, at Weldon Railroad, Virginia. His citation reads "Capture of flag of 16th Mississippi (C.S.A.)." He was born in Mercer County, Pennsylvania and died in Eagle Point, Chippewa County, Wisconsin.

Martin J. Hawkins

Born in 1830 and died on Feb. 7, 1886 (age 55–56)

Buried in Woodland Cemetery (Quincy, Adams County, Illinois)

- Block 13, lot 116

Corporal, Company A, 33rd Ohio Infantry. Georgia, April 1862. His citation was given in September 1863. One of the 19 of 22 men (including two civilians) who, by the direction of Gen. Mitchell (or Buell), penetrated nearly 200 miles south into enemy territory and captured a railroad train at Big Shanty, Ga., in an attempt to destroy the bridges and track between Chattanooga and Atlanta. (The movie "The Great Locomotive Chase" was based on this incident. Hawkins' comrade, Jacob Parrott was the first man to wear the MOH and Hawkins was in the first group to be given the MOH). For bravery in the face of the enemy, he was awarded the Medal of Honor in September 1863 and later achieved the rank of Sergeant. He died in Quincy, Adams County, Illinois.

Jerome Morford

June 13, 1841 - June 11, 1910 (68 years old)

Buried at Riverton Crest Cemetery (Tukwila, King County, Washington)

Entered the service at Bridgers Corner, Illinois and was a Private in Company K, 55th Illinois Infantry. At Vicksburg, Mississippi, he showed gallantry as a member of the Volunteer Storming Party in the charge against Confederate batteries on May 22, 1863. His citation and award were issued on September 2, 1893. He was born in Sharon, Mercer County, Pennsylvania and died in Seattle, King County, Washington.

Photos: Local Congressional Medal of Honor recipients