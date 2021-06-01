Local concert promoters look forward to fully open summer events

Several acts are planned for the summer concert series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, live music is coming back to venues all over the Valley.

The Covelli Center, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, Packard Music Hall and others have started to announce upcoming music acts.

“We just have shows everywhere now that the restrictions are lifted, and people are wanting to get out of the house,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, director of marketing for JAC Entertainment Group.

Right now, the gates are locked and the stage is empty at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, but it won’t stay that way much longer.

“Our main focus is the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. We’re rolling this season as we speak – got a little bit of classic rock,” Breckenridge said.

JAC Entertainment manages several venues in the area, and several acts are already booked. Blackstreet is scheduled for July 2 and the Beach Boys are scheduled for July 20, among other acts.

“We got a little bit of something for everyone. The Beach Boys is a family favorite,” Breckenridge said.

The amphitheater’s outdoor location makes it easier for people to social distance if they still want to.

“We will not be enforcing masks. People are welcome to wear them if they feel more comfortable. The space is very big, spacious and open so there should plenty of space for everyone to feel comfortable here,” Breckenridge said.

As fall rolls around, indoor locations will start allowing for large gatherings.

“The amphitheatre is a great first step because it’s outside and open. Everyone can get really comfortable. Then in the fall, when we’re really able to get some shows booked at the indoor spaces and hopefully we’ll start working on our next Y-Live or other big show,” Breckenridge said.



Some other big names coming to the area include Counting Crows, Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, AMERICA and many others.