Local complex expects busy weekend with Super Cruise in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by Governor Mike DeWine, the Timberlanes Complex has been packed to the gills, and owners expect it to be even busier with the Salem Super Cruise happening this weekend.

“We’re hosting a couple of graduations this weekend, so along with the Super Cruise right across the street from us, that helps everybody stop in, have a drink, have a cocktail, grab a bite to eat, it keeps our staff pretty busy,” Brandy Pidgeon said.

Pidgeon and her husband, Brooke, own the complex. Inside is BoneShakers Restaurant, The Stables Inn & Suites, a banquet facility and Quaker Steak & Lube, which has been there since December.

“We do have half of the hotel booked, if not three-quarters of it is booked. We have 21 rooms right now that are open and functioning, so that’s a pretty good weekend for us having those guests come in and stay with us as well,” Pidgeon said.

Pidgeon said each year that the Super Cruise has been held has had the streets teeming with people, which she thinks is great for the city. She expects this year to be no different.

“I just think it’s great to be out,” Pidgeon said. “No more masks, which has been great. We can see people again, visit with people again, and I just think it’s great to get everybody back out and back to normal,” Pidgeon said.

Pidgeon added that they’ll have some specialty drinks at BoneShakers for the cruise and hopes everyone takes the time to support all of the restaurants in the area after such a tough year.

“I’d like to see the locals get back to going to all of them [restaurants], keeping them all up and thriving because this business isn’t easy, especially going through something like COVID-19, and we appreciate all the support that we can get from the City of Salem,” Pidgeon said.