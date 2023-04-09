STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Giannio’s Candy Company in Struthers held their annual Easter Day Candy Sale.

Dozens of people lined up in front of the store as early as 6 a.m. This is Giannio’s biggest day of sales throughout the year, and all the goodies are 50% off.

Many of the people come from in and out of town for this special tradition.

“I love it. I got a basket full. I probably broke the budget but what can I say,” said Daniel Webster of Youngstown.

For some people, this tradition spans decades.

“It’s nice and convenient that we can come down and get everything and its a good thing to do, been doing it for 26 years now,” said Bob Schulte of Hubbard.

Giannio’s has been open since 1910.

The sale will conclude at 4 p.m. Sunday.