STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Giannio’s Candy Company in Struthers held their annual Easter Day Candy Sale.
Dozens of people lined up in front of the store as early as 6 a.m. This is Giannio’s biggest day of sales throughout the year, and all the goodies are 50% off.
Many of the people come from in and out of town for this special tradition.
“I love it. I got a basket full. I probably broke the budget but what can I say,” said Daniel Webster of Youngstown.
For some people, this tradition spans decades.
“It’s nice and convenient that we can come down and get everything and its a good thing to do, been doing it for 26 years now,” said Bob Schulte of Hubbard.
Giannio’s has been open since 1910.
The sale will conclude at 4 p.m. Sunday.