Local companies give students firsthand look into manufacturing field

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While the governor was highlighting manufacturing, one key to its success is attracting workers. There’s a need for workers now, sure, but it’s also important to find them for the years to come.

Manufacturing is important to the Valley and the entire state. Ohio has the third highest number of manufacturing workers in America.

The Excellence Training Center at Youngstown State University hosted 16 local manufacturing companies, and let them show students what they make and what they do in the Valley.

Manufacturing Day had one goal, and it was a big one: to let them know it’s a career field to consider.

“It’s about getting the kids interested and excited about the field itself,” said Tony Brown, Gasser Company chair.

There were robots, machines and all kinds of cool things to show these students as many of them are at an age where they’re starting to think about their future.

“I always stay in the field of entertainment, but this gave me a whole new scene of everything. So yeah I might take it into consideration,” said one student, Tristan Mitchell.

“I did not think I was going to like it at all,” said another student, Reia Frost. “This is kinda making me change my mind.”

Valley Christian 10th grader Jamel Jenkins is already sold on a career in manufacturing because it combines his passions.

“I love cars. I like everything metal. I like working with my hands. So things like that really interest me and with like math and all that, so that’s really one of my passions,” Jenkins said.

Local companies got to share what they make in the Valley.

“The last thing you want is for someone to be born and raised in Youngstown and feel like they have to move out of state, out of town just to get a decent paying job,” said Brown.

It was a chance to share what they’re looking for and meet the workers of the future, and some of the kids knew how important a decent salary is for their livelihood.

Two years ago, Ohio manufacturing jobs paid an average of $63,000. That figure is from the chairman of the Ohio Manufacturers Association, who noted the figure was from two years ago.