MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Something Milton Township is thankful for this year is their new gazebo.

It sits right off the intersection Milton Avenue and Mahoning Avenue. The Lake Milton Women’s League raised money from their art show to fund it. They also received a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

It was decorated for the holiday season this week.

Sue Lemon with the Lake Milton Women’s League says some work still needs to be done, but the gazebo will be a great space for the community.

“We have the parking lot, we have the water line. Electrics not hooked up yet. We have our decorating. We’ll have that for different seasons. Maybe we’ll have a pumpkin like we’ll have a Halloween parade for the kids. They can parade around here and then we’ll give prizes out. I mean, there’s just so many things we could do here, bands, anything,” said Sue Lemon, the Lake Milton Ladies Club vice president.

Lemon says there will be a tree and shrub drive at the gazebo in the spring. People can plant a tree with a memorial plaque to honor someone.

She says it will help build the scenery around the gazebo.