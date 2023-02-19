LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The demand for water testing is expanding beyond the border of East Palestine. Officials in Leetonia have announced they will be providing water testing, but it will cost you.

Village officials informed residents they can have their well water tested. The Leetonia lab is providing the testing but it will cost money.

A sample bottle will cost $110, which must be paid when you drop the sample off.

Some Leetonia residents shared their frustrations in having to pay for the test.

“Charging $110 is absolutely ridiculous. It should be free of charge. I mean, Norfolk Southern should be covering all this,” said Eric Householder, a Leetonia resident.

Village officials say it could longer than expected to get results back. The labs says on average, results can come back within 10-14 days.

However due to the higher demand of tests they say there could be some delays. Sample bottles can be picked up at the lab Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.