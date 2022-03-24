COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a show of support for the people of Ukraine in Columbiana County late Thursday afternoon.

About two dozen people stood around holding homemade signs near the roundabout in downtown Columbiana.

Sean Zentner organized the event after hearing a plea from Ukraine’s president for a show of support.

Zentner posted the event on Facebook and had an announcement made at school.

He says we need to do all we can for the people of Ukraine.

“Number one, we have a dictator from Russia invading a country that did nothing at all. The president of that country, all he asks for is for us to stand together in support of them. So I’m here to do that,” Zentner said.

Zentner believes Russia isn’t going to stop at Ukraine and we will have a bigger problem in the future if we don’t stand up for Ukraine.