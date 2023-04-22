SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – In Sharon, clean up crews picked up trash around the city for Earth Day.

Volunteers met at the Buhl Community Recreation Center around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

They call it “Gettin Gritty 4 our City.”

The project is one of the largest and is a six-week program that started with Saturday’s litter clean up.

In the coming weeks, there will be beautification projects by businesses and groups with the Sharon Beautification Commission.

They will be organizing volunteer teams to do things like clear brush and tree branches, mow lawns and remove depleted fencings.

Geno Rossi is the city of Sharon’s neighborhood revitalization coordinator.

“Initiative to try to get community pride back in our neighborhoods and to give people incentive to get out in their neighborhoods. It’s really hard when it’s, you know, when you’re by yourself or you want to do something by yourself or at least one small group, because it’s a very big task to overtake and overcome. But we figure we bring as much people power to the table because these are our communities, and we need to take care of them to be able to revitalize and rehabilitate the neighborhoods,” said Rossi.

Rossi says it’s great to see everyone come together to make the city a better place.