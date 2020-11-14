Local community honors Wedgewood Fernando’s Pizza owner

(WKBN) – In his 11 years as a trustee, Jim Davis has given out two keys to Austintown Township. One was to Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler, and the other he awarded to Fernando Riccioni.

Riccioni helped found Wedgewood Fernando’s Pizza in 1967, and on Wednesday he celebrated his 90th birthday.

Riccioni’s impact extends far beyond the kitchen. To recognize that, he was honored with the key, a custom shirt courtesy of the Austintown Police Department, a signed helmet from the Austintown Fire Department, and a bench in Austintown Township Park outside of Stacey Pavilion.

“Fernando has been a huge impact on the Austintown community,” Davis said. “He’s such a giving person. You heard stories where there were times people have been without food, and Fernando’s had given them pizza.”

What do you give a guy that’s successful, has a beautiful family, great friends, and on top of that never wants anything in return? Davis said they decided to give him a key to the township that he has given so much to.

“One of the biggest things we did was we dedicated a bench in our Austintown Park with his name on it so that every time somebody sits there, they’re getting a piece of Fernando,” Davis said.

While the gifts touched Riccioni’s heart, it’s safe to say they touched the heart of the giver, too.

“Having the opportunity to thank him for everything that he’s done for the community, it was just an easy decision,” said Officer Dave Yohman of the Austintown Police Department.

After giving Riccioni a police escort to Wedgewood, they walked into his pizza shop with a three-foot 90th birthday card and a custom polo.

“We honored him with a Wedgewood green polo that had our APD patch on it and had the embroidered letters ‘Papa Fernando,'” said Yohman.

Riccioni is known for his signature red and green polos, and Yohman should know. He worked for him for six years. He started out folding pizza boxes at 15 and worked his way up to making pizzas next to Riccioni.

Davis said Wedgewood’s pizzas are the best in the country. In fact, he says they were voted the best in the county in 1984.

“I’ve done almost everything you possibly can do there besides make the dough,” Yohman said. “It was a really nice experience.”

In his six years working with Riccioni, Yohman said the business owner’s generosity is what makes him such a special person, something that was echoed by two of Riccioni’s daughters and granddaughter.

“I have a memory of him when I would work with him side-by-side. There would be an individual that would come in there, and he would only have enough money to get one or two slices, but if Fernando saw him, Fernando took care of him. He’d give him pizza, double the slices, that’s just who Fernando is. He’s just that type of person,” Yohman said.

Along with exuding the virtues of selflessness and giving back to the community, Riccioni is also a teacher. Yohman said the best thing he taught him was how to work hard and be a leader, which is something Yohman takes into his career as an officer.

“Whether it was working with the guys in the back, whether it was making the sauce, making the pizzas, cooking the pizzas,” Yohman said.

APD wasn’t the only one’s who honored Riccioni, the fire department made sure they showed their appreciation to the local pizza legend by giving him a helmet signed by all the firefighters.

“When you talk about pillars of the community, he’s one of those guys,” Fire Chief Andy Frost said. “A friend to our fire department, a friend to our township, and just one of those guys that deserves this.”

While not a firefighter himself, Riccioni still does his part by making sure the first responders have the energy to carry out their duties.

“He’s the first one to have pizza there for us and do all of those things,” Frost said. “Anytime we need anything for just simple things like station parties, he’s the first one to jump in and offer. Anytime we need anything, we can go to him and he and his family just take care of us.”

Yohman said Riccioni had multiple employees since the late 60s, but many stay on for long periods of time, 10 to 15 even 20 years.

“He’s the glue that holds communities together, businesses, small businesses, they support the local schools, the local government and they’re always giving back to the community and I can’t think of a better person to have to give back, and Fernando is just one of those many people that we have in Austintown that we’re very appreciative,” Yohman said.

