Local community gathers, saying they’ll carry on message of civil rights icon John Lewis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 150 people gathered Tuesday evening in downtown Youngstown to remember civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis, who died on Friday.

The memorial was held in front of the Thomas Lambros Federal Courthouse.

Church leaders and community activists were among those who spoke, some sharing their experiences with Congressman Lewis and telling the crowd to carry on what he preached.

“We need to walk away saying we’re going to pick up that baton and carrying on, and how are we going to do that? How are we going to do that? By not being a silent witness, by speaking out when we see an injustice,” said Penny Wells, of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past.

The event ended with the singing of the anthem of the civil rights movement, “We Shall Overcome.”