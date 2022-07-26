STEUBENVILLE & YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Eastern Gateway Community College is extending its Free College benefit program for the Fall 2022 semester after the college received a cease-and-desist order last week about the program.

This change back to free tuition comes after discussions between Division Chief Dr. Jeremy Early, DOE Midwest Division Chief for the Federal Student Aid (FSA) program, and College President Michael Geoghegan happened late Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

“The College is thrilled to announce that EGCC can continue to offer the Free College Benefit for new and existing students for the Fall 2022 semester. I want to credit the work of our union partners for always advocating for their members and the families who they represent,” stated EGCC President Michael Geoghegan.

President Geoghegan is scheduled to meet with the Department of Education on Wednesday regarding the cease-and-desist order issued a week ago.

EGCC is continuing enrollment for the program with the Fall semester starting on August 15.