(WKBN) – It started as an idea years ago to create a community center on the campus of the Campbell City Schools, and now, it’s about to enter its third phase of growth.

Thursday morning, Superintendent Matt Bowen thanked county commissioners for their help in developing the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.

The facility boasts learning space for students as well as community services, including a public library branch, exercise equipment, conference areas and even adult education programs.

“Southwoods had their health facility within the space. We have the United Way. That always provides different programs for our students and families alike. We have Stark State that provides some programs. Coming up next fall, Eastern Gateway is starting their radiation technology program,” Bowen said.

Bowen said the district will be unveiling its latest phase and a new community partner to help make it happen in the coming weeks.