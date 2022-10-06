YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local communities are receiving approximately $91.6 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater, drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements. This funding includes assistance to local health districts to help low-income property owners repair or replace failing household sewage treatment systems.

Local projects receiving funding include:

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District: $79.9 million to provide chemically enhanced high-rate treatment in four existing and two new combined sewer overflows. These improvements will help protect public health and the water quality of Lake Erie.

Warren: More than $1.7 million to remove the Water Works Summit Street dam, bank stabilization and remove accumulated sediment, improving water quality and flow of the Mahoning River to a more natural state.

Alliance: $1 million to replace lead service lines.

Canfield: More than $540,000 to replace 2,885 linear feet of water main on Bradford Drive, 2,900 linear feet of water main on Neff Drive and the water supply line under Herbert Road at North Broad Street.

Sebring: $500,000 to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations.

Health Departments, Districts, and County Commissions in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are receiving $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans for the repair and replacement of low-income property owner’s household sewage treatment systems.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $436.4 million in loans during the second quarter of 2022, including more than $9 million in principal forgiveness. These loans financed through the state’s revolving fund were approved between April 1 and June 30, 2022.

More information is available at epa.ohio.gov.