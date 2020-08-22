Local communities rally support behind USPS

Saturday morning, local supporters gathered in front of two post offices, one in Girard and another in Youngstown

(WKBN) – As decisions from the nation’s capital are still being discussed, two local communities came together to support the postal service.

Saturday morning, local supporters gathered in front of two post offices, one in Girard and another in Youngstown.

“We want to be here to support our post office. We understand from people inside, from all the news, that they’re dismantling the sorting machines in the post office,” said an organizer in Girard, Wendy Shone.

In Youngstown, a larger crowd of about 30 people also echoed this same argument.

“This is hitting across the board, and this is wrong. This is our United States Postal Service,” said Democratic Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan of Ohio’s 58th District.

Joining the crowd in Youngstown was the President of the Local Union 443, Dominic Corso. He explained to the crowd and local media what’s happened inside.

“We used to have seven machines working the mail. Now, we only have four machines working the mail. So there’s a backlog everyday of mail,” Corso said.

He says mail trucks are sometimes sent out without mail.

With the pandemic, Corso also says there has been a shortage of workers nationwide, and the post office is cutting overtime.

“People are willing to pitch in, but the post office will not allow them. They will not allow them to come in on their days off,” Corso said.

“It hits for my 89-year-old father who is waiting for his Master Card bill to come in the mail to my friends who are not getting their prescriptions in the mail,” Lepore-Hagan said.

First News reached out to Congressman Bill Johnson’s Office for a statement on this issue but have not heard back.

More stories from WKBN.com: