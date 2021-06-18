Local communities plan Juneteenth celebrations in the Valley

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WKBN) – Communities in the area are celebrating Juneteenth over the weekend with special events and celebrations.

Community Concerned Citizens II will host their annual Juneteenth Celebration at Quinby Park in Warren, June 18-20. The three-day event will feature the following activities:

Friday: 5 p.m. – Music 6 p.m. – Line dancing 8:30 p.m. – Outdoor movie “The Hate U Give,” bring your own lawn chairs

Saturday: 11 a.m. – Drive-by parade (line up at Grace AME Church at 10 a.m.) Noon – Juneteenth program 3:30 p.m. – African apparel style show 5 p.m. – Poetry Slam (ages 8-12), Cake Walk, Vaccine Clinic, Free hotdogs (ages 10 years and younger)

Sunday 2 p.m. to 5p.m. – Free dinner 4 p.m. – Tom Thumb Talent/Style Show (ages 12 and under), Fathers Day Dedications



Volunteers are still needed and everyone is invited. Same day sign ups are welcome for all events. Call (330) 399-1535, (330) 766-6417, (330) 307-0907 for more information.

JAC Management Group and the City of Youngstown will hold their Juneteenth Celebration at the Youngstown Amphitheatre on June 19, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature spoken word performances, line dancing, a candlelight vigil and citywide prayer. They ask that you bring your own lawn chairs.

Also at the event, there will be vaccines on site, food trucks, an art show and a job fair.

Farrell will also be holding a Juneteenth celebration in Veteran’s Square from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be music, vendors, a job fair and a COVID-19 education booth.