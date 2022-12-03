(WKBN) — Several communities are taking time to remember veterans this holiday season.

The Jackson Township Citizens Association and the Jackson-Milton 4-H Livestock students helped lay wreaths at the township cemetery on SR-45.

They laid 350 wreaths to honor veterans.

In Berlin Center, Wreaths for Veterans laid wreaths at the graves of 250 veterans at Ellsworth and West cemeteries.

“It’s just a way that we give back to the community, and to those who’ve given their all to protect our freedoms. It’s just a way for us to say ‘Thank you’, especially during the holiday season,” said co-chair and VP Sam Barnhouse.

Wreaths for Veterans will also hold two more ceremonies over the next week. They plan to honor 1,700 veterans at a service Sunday at 3 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

They also will hold a ceremony next Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring. They will also recognize the North Benton and Bunker Hill cemeteries for that service.