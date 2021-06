(WKBN) – Two electronic recycling drives were held Saturday in Canfield and New Middletown.

The events were put together by the Recycling Green-Team.

People were able to come out and drop off old electronics they no longer use.

The Green-Team regularly holds recycling events — the next one will be an appliance collection drive at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26.