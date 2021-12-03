Local commissioner target of federal civil lawsuit

(WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Nikki Frenchko is the target of a federal civil suit over her management style.

Frenchko took office in January. Since then, the administrative secretary to the commissioners says Frenchko berated and harassed her.

You can read the filing here: Glenn v. Michelle Nicole Frenchko/Trumbull County Commissioners

Christine Glenn filed a federal lawsuit seeking more than $25,000 in damages from Frenchko and the Commissioners.

Glenn claims Frenchko made several disparaging remarks about her age and wanting to replace her and accuses Frenchko of making offensive comments about people of Italian descent.