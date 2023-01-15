PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced that it is raising the starting minimum wage for its employees.

According to a release, all entry-level wages will start at $18 an hour by 2026. The increase will start in 2025 for employees at UPMC Pittsburgh and Williamsport-area facilities.

Increased wages will begin in other UPMC sites starting the following year.

Those earning the minimum wage will also receive additional benefits including health insurance and more.

The current set minimum wage is $15 an hour.