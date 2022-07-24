NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A local student is living in the Tiny House at Westminster College to practice sustainability.

The Tiny House Project at Westminster College is to help develop a unique living and learning experience for students.

It integrates concepts of sustainability and simple living.

The Tiny House sits on a small lot on the campus.

Environmental science Students are encouraged as part of their coursework to live in the tiny house and experience minimalism

Claire Mock, a senior at Westminster, is currently living in the tiny house.

“It’s really small. It teaches you how many things you actually need to live,” Mock said.

Phase 1 of the Project started in 2016.

The Tiny House uses less electricity and water then a normal house and is powered by a solar panel.

The inside has a small kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

“It’s super important examining the amount of waste that I produce, the amount of electricity and water that I’m using, and finding more ways that personally I can become more sustainable,” Mock continued.

WestMinster College wants students to think more critically about ways they are impacting the environment.

The educational experience from the Tiny House provides that.

“I think it’s a great experience for everyone because these are things we don’t think about in our daily life,” Mock said.

Claire says this hands-on experience has been very educational. She recommends to others to take advantage of simple living opportunities.

“Talk to somebody, go do a tour of a tiny house. Do it find ways to get involved,” Mock said.

Westminster’s goal is to be an innovator in sustainability education.

“I think its super awesome that the college collaborates with the community on sustainability,” Mock finished.

Mock will be living in the Tiny House until school starts in August.