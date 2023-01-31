SHENANGO Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- Penn State Shenango is finding new ways to raise money for scholarships.

The most recent was through a program called Sneakers4Funds. They collected shoes to donate to developing countries.

In return, Penn State Shanango got $400. That money is going to the Heart of Shenango Scholarship.

The college is planning even more fun events in the future.

“We’re always looking for something unique to do and you never know. I mean, Google is our friend. That is how I found out about this organization so I just googled how to find some fun fundraisers and this is what I found,” said Assistant Professor Maureen Dunn.

In October, they collected 1,000 pairs of shoes.

So what’s next?

On April 1st the committee is hosting a “scoop and paint” event on campus.

It’s similar to a “paint and sip”, but instead of wine, they’ll serve Penn State Ice Cream.

More details will be released soon.