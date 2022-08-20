NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is making masks mandatory as students head into the school year.

While Covid-19 cases continue to increase in Lawrence County, Westminster College released a statement that masks will be mandatory.

According to the Westminster College website, when the Covid-19 County check for Lawrence County is high, masks will be mandatory.

The mandate will begin Monday for anyone indoors on the campus. Monday is also the first day of classes for Westminster students.

It is unclear how long the mask mandate will stay in place.