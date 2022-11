GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – There is plenty to be thankful for on the Grove City College campus. The Wolverine Challenge produced major results in its eighth year.

It’s the college’s pre-Thanksgiving fundraiser. This year, it raised $1.96 million.

The money will benefit the annual fund, scholarships and other areas that improve the student experience.

The Wolverine Challenge had 3,550 donors this year, growing from the 700 it had during the first campaign eight years ago.