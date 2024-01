(WKBN) — The Westminster College community is mourning the loss of a student.

Titan Basketball player Gage Hendrickson died on Saturday, according to athletic director Jason Lener.

Hendrickson was involved in a car accident in Springfield Township near Grove City on Dec. 11. At the time, state police reported he was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.

As of right now, no arrangements have been made.