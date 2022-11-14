GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College students now have a place to access free work clothing for interviews and internships.

Monday, Thiel College opened a free career closet in its student center.

It’s in memory of Professor David Miller, who always kept spare dress clothes in his office to help students in need.

“Making sure at every stage and every step of the journey that those resources are there so that everyone has the confidence and wherewithal to succeed,” said Richard Orr, vice president of communications.

Assistant Director of Career Development Libbi Brown discussed how professional attire is changing, which is why it’s important for students to have options.

“‘Should I wear a tie? Should I not wear a tie?’ Those are some things we can help them with at the closet,” Brown said.

Students can pick up shoes, accessories or an outfit at Simon’s Closet for an interview or to keep for an internship or job.

Sydney Varga is a junior biology major at Thiel. She said she sees employers more focused on work ethic and making people feel confident.

“Businesses now are looking at more business-casual and making young people feel comfortable in their environments,” Varga said.

Though more young people are working remotely, Varga said it shouldn’t deter them from getting a professional wardrobe.

“Zoom is required so you at least need to be professional from the waist up or if you’re going into a meeting or going into the office, it’s important to have those options,” she said.

Simon’s Closet is a collaboration between the Grove City Premium Outlets and Simon Property Group.

If you’re interested in contributing, you can donate new or gently-used clothing to the Brooks Brothers Factory Store at the Grove City Outlets. Donations can also be made on Thiel’s campus by setting up an appointment with the Career Development Center at 724-589-2005.

Simon’s Closet will be open for both appointments and walk-in hours. For the fall 2022 semester, walk-in hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments outside these hours may be scheduled via College Central.