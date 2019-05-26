Success of local coffee continues growth across the Valley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A cigar shop in Boardman has a new and growing product: small batch coffee roasting.

For workers at the cigar boutique Havana House, their love affair with coffee has grown slowly over the past 12 years.

"Just being on the counter, serving the coffee, not knowing the origin , not knowing the roast process, what brought it to fruition, to actually taking it from green bean all the way up in the process to where you are pulling shots of espresso," said roaster Garrett Czarnecki.

They use sacks filled with coffee beans from around the world, weighing about 150 pounds. Coffee beans from Africa, South America and Asia all wind up in Boardman to be roasted, ground and brewed into fresh coffee.

"When the opportunity came up to actually take over and start roasting our own coffee, we jumped on the opportunity," Czarnecki said.

Czarnecki and Luke Foster roast most of the coffee sold by the Youngstown Coffee Company.

"Most people look at coffee beans and can't distinguish between one origin from another. I can look at the bean and if I've seen it a few times, I almost know where it comes from. They all have their own distinctive looks," Foster said.

Roasting dries out the oils in the beans and gives them their distinctive coffee flavors and aromas.

"We roast probably 2,300 pounds a week," said Youngstown Coffee Company owner Geno Bellatto. "Hopefully it grows and more people come into my three stores and buy more coffee from us."

You can find Youngstown Coffee in the Havana House and other local shops. It is also for sale at the Giant Eagle in Liberty.