Local city’s app for residents going through some changes

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents of Hermitage who use the city’s app for information will no longer be able to use it after the new year.

According to Rachael Manuel, assistant director of finance, the app will no londer be supported in the Apple App store at the end of December.

Manuel said they are in the works of creating a new app, but it is still in the demo phase.

Once launched, residents will be able to can ask questions, report concerns and actively track the progress of requests from them and other residents.

The city of Hermitage is also in the process of updating their website. There will be a new page that changes how the city handles the online forms process.

For updates on the website and the app – you can follow the City of Hermitage on Facebook.