SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is hosting its first fireworks celebration.

There is plenty in store for the entire family.

It all starts Sunday afternoon at the Quaker Steak and Lube.

There will be live music starting at 3 this afternoon.

On Chestnut Street, the city is hosting a food truck alley with lots of local favorites.

Sharon’s downtown events coordinator tells me she is excited to bring a large scale fireworks celebration to the Shenango Valley.

“Nobody in the Shenango Valley currently does fireworks on 4th of July, so we saw a need for it. So hopefully it is a first annual, but hopefully it’ll continue for years,” said Courtney Cilli, the downtown events coordinator.

The fireworks event also happened to align with the recent opening of Moe’s Way Riverwalk.

The walkway honors Gary Meszaros who was the co-founder of the Quake and Steak and was loved by the community.

Moe’s Way will feature other vendors starting at 6 this evening.

Fireworks will light the sky tonight at 9:30.

The Quaker Steak Parking lot and the parking lot off Chestnut Street will be closed for the event.