Local city sends survey asking for public opinion on police department

Campbell, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Campbell wants to hear from residents about what they think of the police department.

Mayor Nick Phillips said 3,000 mailers containing the survey will be sent out later this week. It’s part of a community program called “CPD and Me.” The initiative was established recently to improve relations between police and local residents and led to the purchase of body and dashboard cameras for the department.

Phillips said the survey results will be used to help educate police and city leaders.

“The committee will review each and every survey. They will present it to myself and the chief. This is going to work towards evaluating our current policies and regulations within the police department and whatever changes we need to make we are going to make them for the better,” Phillips said.

Although Phillips had intended to send out the letters and surveys last fall, the COVID-19 pandemic created a delay in the project.

Residents will now have until March 3 to respond.