HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – It may feel like winter outside, but the season officially starts Wednesday. The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and the city of Hermitage is celebrating with a brand new event.

The city is hosting its first Winter Solstice event next week at Rodney White Park. That’s behind the city building on North Hermitage Road.

Recreation and Community events director Jessica Gotch says people can expect a relaxing time. There will be a fire alongside a few food and drink vendors to warm everyone’s spirits. All things that many cultures across the world do to celebrate the “rebirth of the sun.”

“So we kind of wanted to have our own celebration that had components of traditional festivities, which were centered around eating and drinking and the burning of a yule log,” said Jessica Gotch, Hermitage Recreation and Community Events director.

The community event is free to attend and kid-friendly.

The Winter Solstice event will start at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.