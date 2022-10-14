CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.

The diocese announced last year that two of its churches, Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church, would close after accruing nearly $850,000 in debt.

The closing of St. Lucy’s caused a small group of parishioners to appeal the decision. The diocese reviewed the appeal and decided to maintain the closure of the church.

The church was merged into St. John the Baptist Church late las year.

“I am grateful to the Dicastery for this decision. Last November, we celebrated the last Mass at Saint Lucy Church, and also at Saint Joseph the Provider Church. Endings are always painful, but now we have the opportunity for resolution so that the parish can live its mission going forward,” said Bishop David Bonnar.