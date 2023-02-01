CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The biannual Greek Food and Wine Festival in Campbell is just a few weeks away, but the women at a local church were already busy preparing Wednesday.

The women at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church were making fila, also known as Grape Leaves. This dish is one of the many Greek delicacies that will be sold during the festival.

According to the organizer, it takes about 5-6 weeks to make all of the food.

“We are very proud of our community,” says festival organizer Irene Kalouris. “Kids are getting busy, it’s not what it was when we were growing up.”

There will not only be food and wine, but traditional Greek dancing as well.

“A lot of kids, children, will come and help us in the kitchen, or they have duties to come clean up the tables,” Kalouris says.

The festival will run from Friday, Feb. 24 to 26.