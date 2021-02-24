Local organization plans expansion of clothes, food, and support services

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization in Columbiana County is expanding a program to provide clothes, food and services to the community.

The wheels are in motion for The Way Station to open its third location. Currently, there are locations in Columbiana and East Liverpool.

The newest location will be coming to East Palestine and will take up residence on the bottom floor of First United Presbyterian Church on Rebecca Street.

The clergy at the church approached The Way Station with the opportunity to extend its ministry to East Palestine and the surrounding area.

“We’ll be bringing our clothing ministry. We’re also bringing our free diapers that we partner with Project MKC,” said Chaney Nezbeth, executive director of The Way Station.

The Way Station and church are aiming to open the new facility sometime after Easter.

“The second reason that it’s important for us to be in that area is so that we can have a great impact and provide resources needed to help individuals who are struggling at this time,” Nezbeth said.

In the future, they’d also like to open a food pantry at the East Palestine location. This would be the third food pantry in the area, but the second one that distributes on a monthly basis.

“What we really hope is to engage volunteers in East Palestine and surrounding communities to help us open a food pantry,” Nezbeth said.

There are still some more details to iron out before they can open, but Nezbeth said they are excited to add another location.

“We are so happy with the growth and direction that God has led The Way Station in recently being able to open this third location,” Nezbeth said.

The group is working on some remodeling at the Columbiana location through a grant from the Columbiana County Community Foundation. They are also still in their capital campaign to purchase the East Liverpool location.

“There’s a lot of things happening here and we couldn’t be more excited,” Nezbeth said.