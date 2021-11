YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local church are giving back to the community.

The Church’s Temple of Jesus Christ, Eternal Life gives away food every Monday and Wednesday.

They’re located at 545 N. Belle Vista Ave. in Youngstown and anyone is welcome to go and get food.

“We like blessing others since God has blessed us. We do like blessing others, we love to help the community,” said church member Gladylis Rodriguez.

The church passes out the food beginning at 12 p.m. until they run out.