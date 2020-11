The drive-thru at 304 Matta Avenue is open from 2 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The feed and seed program at New Covenant Church will offer meals to Youngstown City School students every Wednesday.

Each child will receive five prepared dinner meals for the week.

No identification is needed, but parents are encouraged to pick up the meals.