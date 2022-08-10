YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is moving its thrift store to better serve low-income communities.

According to a press release, the Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent De Paul will be moving its thrift store from its current location at 400 Williamson Ave., which was a temporary location. That location will close on Sept. 9.

All items will be sold at 50% off.

Until the new store opens, the location will not be taking donations.

“Our faith teaches us to meet the needs of struggling families in our community. We believe we will be able to better serve our guests in the future at a new location. We will continue to meet the needs of our guests and the community through our pantry and kitchen while we find a permanent home for our Thrift Store,” said Anne Kravitz, board president for Saint Vincent De Paul, Mahoning County District.