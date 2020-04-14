Local church leaders deliver free lunches to Youngstown police officers

Food was delivered before lunch as well as during the afternoon for those who work later turns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police officers did not have to worry about lunch Tuesday, thanks to the parish administrator and former pastor of two churches.

Rev. Edward Noga of St. Patrick Church and Msgr. Robert Siffrin of St. Edward Church arranged for the downtown Mocha House to drop off food for the officers.

Rev. Noga was a longtime city police chaplain before he retired as both pastor and chaplain, while Msgr. Siffrin still serves as a chaplain.