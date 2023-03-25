YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With Easter coming up in just a couple of weeks, a local church held a special dinner to help those in need.

The First Presbyterian Church held its second annual Easter Dinner at its church on Wick Avenue on Youngstown’s Northside on Saturday. The event was organized by the Church’s Board of Deacons as a take-out dinner only.

Deacon T.J. Hudock says the important takeaway is to make sure the community doesn’t go hungry.

“One of the primary missions of First Church is to give back and support the community here in Youngstown,” Hudock said. “Certainly, food insecurity is an issue everywhere and all the more so this year, I think.”

A La Carte Catering provided the dinners put together by the church’s volunteers. Their goal was to be able to donate 300 meals.

The event was free and open to the public.