YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The community gathered on Monday at First Presbyterian Church downtown for workshops in honor of MLK Day.

People there talked about faith, social justice and criminal justice. An FBI special agent and pastor were the speakers.

Amariah McIntosh, associate director of the Ohio Council of Churches, says the relationship between these topics shows King’s advocacy to help others.

“The suffering, especially of the African-American community, especially at the hands of white supremacy, he said in his letter, ‘I cannot sit comfortably in Atlanta when my brothers and sisters in Birmingham are hurting.’ That’s a lesson for all of us.”

She hopes honoring King today inspires people to always help those in need.