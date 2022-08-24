YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown is keeping hope alive by celebrating their annual Hope Fest with the community.

For over 10 years, the festival has been used as a way to bring the church outside to the people.

Wednesday night they took their message across the street from the church on Hillman.

Organizers said hope can be found in different ways and have different meanings.

“Hope of course through Christ and then hope through the various agencies and services that our church provides and the community provides,” said Reverend Kenneth Simon.

“Jesus did not come to hurt. Jesus came to help those that were hurting. So this is what we want to do. We want to be about lifting people up,” said Clarice Buggs-Dowdy.

Several church members spoke as part of the Hope Fest. Among them was Guy Burney, director of Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, who talked to the crowd about ways to be a blessing in their community.