YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easter festivities are beginning around the valley this weekend. Heritage Presbyterian Church in Poland hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

Over 1,400 eggs were stuffed with candy and prizes. Some even had tickets for toys and stuffed animals.

The church is happy to put this egg hunt on for the community.

“We just do it for the joy that it brings. The kids. We love watching the kids come and get so excited and just enjoy looking for the eggs,” says Pastor Annie Parker.

Heritage Presbyterian’s Easter church service is next Sunday morning, April 17, at 10:30.