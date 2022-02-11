YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is holding a food giveaway on Sunday.

It’s called “Soup-er Bowl Sunday.”

It’s a drive-thru giveaway. Organizers will be giving out free homemade soup by the quart from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s a part of a national program of the Ukrainian Orthodox of the USA to fight hunger. They will be accepting donations as well to help support St. Andrew’s Soup Kitchen in Ukraine.

The giveaway will be at the Orthodox Center at 1025 N. Belle Vista Ave. in Youngstown.