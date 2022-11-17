YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church will be holding a food giveaway in addition to other services it is offering to the community

Grace Evangelistic Temple Church is located on the West Side of Youngstown. In addition to its church services, the staff and members are doing what they can to help people in the community.

“We’re not only a ministry, we serve people, as far as clothing, we teach people ministry, computer skills, we have resources that can help them connect with different organizations,” said Serena Harris who is on the executive board at the church

Currently, the church is offering Alcoholics Anonymous sessions to anyone who may be in need. It also has a clothing pantry. Anyone who may be in need of clothing, whether it be shoes, coats, shirts, pants, baby clothes, etc. can come to the church to get what they need. Harris says thye give out the items every fourth Saturday.

With Christmas coming up, the church is also accepting toy donations to help families with presents for their young ones, and will be giving those out on December 17.

Bishop Chorrethers Jenkins says you don’t have to be a member, they will help anyone.

“It has been an ongoing practice of ours to reach out and see what we can do to help children, seniors, whoever,” Bishop Jenkins said.

This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway. It will take place at the church at 2214 Mahoning Ave., and will start at 9 a.m. You must be a resident of Youngstown and must bring your ID. There are also income guidelines that must be met.

100 boxes of food will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

There will also be two more food giveaways coming up, one on December 17 and the other on January 21.

Grace church is also working to get its computer center reopen in order to help elderly people learn how to utilize technology better. But, they are in need of some funding for this, so they are accepting donations.