YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Easter is right around the corner, and volunteers at St. Anthony’s in Youngstown are hard at work making Easter bread.

Friday marked the start of the baking process. Volunteers make about 1,500 loaves of the popular bread in just five days.

The bread is made up of flour, sugar, eggs, yeast, a few more ingredients and lot’s of love. The loaves sell for $11 each and proceeds go right back to the church.

However, the group has sold out of their loaves, and there is currently a waitlist.

Coordinator Ernie DiRenzo says the church has seen an increase in overall costs for the bread.

“I did a lot of calling around to try to get things as cheap as possible, and we were able to keep the price the same as last year — $11 a loaf,” DiRenzo said.

DiRenzo said he is grateful for all the volunteers that make this bread sale possible each year.