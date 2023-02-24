YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s that time of year: fish dinners on Fridays during Lent. Friday kicks off the very first ones of the year, and First News was on the scene.

This is the 30th year a volunteer crew at St. Brendan’s in Youngstown has gathered, some as early as 4 a.m. to begin making fish dinners for both lunch and dinner time. For the church, this is an extra-special year. It’s the 100th anniversary of the parish. There is one difference this year.

It’s becoming more and more difficult to find volunteers. So this year, the church is only offering takeout service, but they’ll be here until 6:30 tonight provided they don’t run out before then.