Local church feeds community while social distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church is helping keep the community fed.

New Vision, New Day Ministry in Youngstown handed out hot meals to families Saturday.

To keep with social distancing guidelines, people stayed in their cars. As they drove through, volunteers loaded the food.

The church says they know many families are suffering during this time.

Organizers say it’s important to give back when the opportunity presents itself.

“It is our same philosophy here at this church that we gotta give. We can’t always have our hands out, but we gotta learn how to give in return because one day somebody gave onto me. Personally, it makes me feel good because, you know, I was never always in this place where I am now,” said Kimberly Chism of New Vision, New Day Ministry.

Over 150 meals were prepared and given away.

They also offered prayers to anyone in need.