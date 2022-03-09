YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Support and proceeds are pouring into Ukraine to help the people there.

Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church is hoping its bingo events throughout the month of March will send even more.

The church is hosting Bingo every Wednesday in March. All of the money raised will help with medical supplies, sheltering and other necessities.

They hope to raise $10,000 to $15,000.

“We are very touched and saddened by what is happening to Ukraine. They’re being attacked–civilian places, halls, buildings, historical buildings being destroyed with no reason,” said Father Ivan Tchopko.

Bingo is every Wednesday in March. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:45 p.m.