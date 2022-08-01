HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to repair a church devastated by a fire more than a year and a half ago continued in Hubbard.

Outside St. Patrick Church in Hubbard Monday, construction workers were up on the roof getting it ready to install a brand new metal one.

“As you can see the roof is being taken off. The whole roof has been taken off. The outside of the roof, the inside insulation, and also the inside wood on the ceiling of the church all has to come off,” said Father Michael Swierz.

Inside, the scaffolding is gone and wood that will be installed on the ceiling is laid out on the floor while crews wait for the marble to arrive from Europe.

“I guess in Spain they take the whole month of August off so they’ll be no work in having the marble shipped in here during that month but hopefully within the next few months marble will come from Spain,” said Father Swierz.

Downstairs, new ducts and steel beams have been installed while work continues to put in new pipes.

It’s been a long journey to even get to this point. A fire on Jan. 18, 2021, heavily damaged the church.

“We thought oh by the end of the year that’s when we thought we’d be back into the church but every time something was fixed then we’d find another problem and a wall would come down and another problem,” said Father Swierz.

Repairs were also impacted by supply chain issues. Father Swierz said they hope the restoration will be complete by sometime early in 2023.

“But brick by brick and pipe by pipe everything’s starting to come back together but it’s still gonna take a long time for the completion of the church,” said Father Swierz.

Father Swierz estimated the final price tag for repairs will be around $13 million, most of which is covered by insurance.