YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, two parishes learned where they will start holding mass this summer.

Bishop David Bonner said that St. James Church will be the worship site for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren. The change will be made on July1.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is working together with Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren to adjust their Mass schedule in light of the imminent reality of fewer priests. With a shared pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish will have two weekend Masses at Blessed Sacrament Church and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will have one weekend mass at St. James Church.

Bishop Bonnar thanked St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parishioners for working in partnership with Blessed Sacrament in responding to the recent fire at that parish.

According to the release, Bonner said that Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church will be the primary worship site for the Our Lady of Peace Parish in Ashtabula beginning on July 1.